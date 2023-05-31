The Match Factory has announced a slew of additional sales for Wim Wenders’s Perfect Days following its Cannes Competition premiere.

Coming on top of previously announced sales to Neon for North America and Haut et Court for France, Perfect Days has sold to UK/Ireland/LatAm/Turkey (MUBI), Australia/New Zealand (Madman), Benelux (Paradiso), China (DDDream), Italy (Lucky Red), Spain (A Contracorriente), Switzerland (DCM), Baltics (A-One Baltics), Bulgaria (Art Fest), CIS (A-One), Czech Republic and Slovakia (Aerofilms), Former Yugoslavia (MCF), Greece (Feelgood Entertainment), Hong Kong (Edko Films), Hungary (Cirko), Israel (Lev Cinemas), Poland (Gutek), Portugal (Alambique), Romania (Bad Unicorn), Scandinavia (Future Film) and Taiwan (Applause).

Perfect Days generated strong buzz at Cannes and an won Best Actor Award for Koji Yakusho.

The film about finding beauty in the everyday world around us follows Hirayama, who seems utterly content with his simple life as a cleaner of toilets in Tokyo. Outside of his very structured everyday routine he enjoys his passion for music and for books, and he loves trees and takes photos of them. A series of unexpected encounters gradually reveal more of his past.

The film was produced by Koji Yanai for Master Mind (Japan), in collaboration with Spoon Inc (Japan) and Wim Wenders for Wenders Image (Germany).