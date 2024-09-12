The world premiere of Clint Eastwood’s Juror #2 will close AFI Fest in Hollywood on October 27.

The Warner Bros film stars Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, and J.K. Simmons in the story of family man Justin Kemp, who serves as a juror in a high-profile murder trial and wrestles with a moral dilemma that could determine the outcome of the case.

The cast includes Chris Messina, Gabriel Basso, Zoey Deutch, Cedric Yarbrough, Leslie Bibb, and Kiefer Sutherland.

This is the latest Eastwood film to play the festival after world premieres in prior years for American Sniper, J Edgar, and Richard Jewell. The filmmaker and actor received the 24th AFI Life Achievement Award in 1996.

The studio will open Juror #2 in limited release in the US on November 1, although it was unclear at time of writing whether Warner Bros plans an awards push.

Jonathan Abrams wrote the screenplay to Juror #2, and the producers are Eastwood, Tim Moore, Jessica Meier, Adam Goodman and Matt Skiena. Executive producers are David M. Bernstein, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell.

As previously announced, Music By John Williams is the opening night film and Robert Zemeckis’s awards hopeful Here is the Centerpiece Screening.

The 38th AFI fest runs October 23-27.