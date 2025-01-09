The Writers Guild of America, West and East chapters have postponed their nominations announcements until January 13 due to the ongoing LA wildfire crisis.

The Guild originally scheduled the announcement for Thursday and offered no further comment.

Earlier on Wednesday, both SAG Awards and Directors Guild of America went ahead with their nominations announcements, although SAG Awards organisers cancelled the in-person announcement and issued a press release instead.

At time of writing the Producers Guild of America had not announced any change to its scheduled Friday nominees announcement.

By Wednesday afternoon the Palisades fire and three others in the Los Angeles area had engulfed thousands of acres and reportedly claimed five lives.