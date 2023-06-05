UK writers’ union, Writers’ Guild of Great Britain (WGGB) has invited its members to join a protest in London’s Leicester Square on June 14, in solidarity with the Writers Guild of America (WGA), whose membership are currently on strike.

WGGB members will be joining screenwriters from across the world in a Global Day of Solidarity which is being organised by the International Affiliation of Writers Guilds and the Federation of Screenwriters in Europe, of which WGGB is a member.

WGA members, plus members of sister Federation of Entertainment Unions will be joining the strike, which is set to take place from 1pm-2pm.

In early May, the WGGB warned its members not to work on US projects during the WGA strike. It advised its members and all UK writers that they may be barred by the WGA from future membership if they do not comply, stating: “If you break the WGA strike by taking work in the US jurisdiction for the duration of the strike, you risk being blacklisted by the WGA which could seriously damage your long-term career.”

According to the WGGB website, if a writer has signed a contract under UK law with a streamer such as Amazon and Netflix, and the writer was already under contract at the time the strike was called, the work “is not considered struck work by the WGA”.

Some UK projects have already been impacted by the strike. Filming on Amazon Studios’ TV series Blade Runner 2099 in Belfast delayed, with more likely to follow.