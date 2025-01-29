XYZ Films and Blue Finch Films have come on to represent North America and international rights, respectively, to the sci-fi horror thriller Redux Redux ahead of its world premiere in the Midnighter section at SXSW in March.

Hailing from brothers Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus, who were writers on Cobra Kai and co-directed The Block Island Sound and Funeral Kings, the story stars their sister Michaela McManus (The Block Island Sound, The Orville) as Irene Kelly, who travels through parallel universes to kill her daughter’s murderer over and over again. As she grows addicted to revenge, the process begins to jeopardise her own humanity.

The Redux Redux cast includes Jim Cummings from Thunder Road, Jeremy Holm from House Of Cards, Taylor Misiak of Dave, Grace Van Dien from Stranger Things, and newcomer Stella Marcus.

The debut feature from Mothership Motion Pictures is produced by Michael J. McGarry (The Wolf Of Snow Hollow), PJ McCabe (The Beta Test), Nate Cormier (Star Wars: Bad Batch) and the McManus Brothers. Executive producers include Paul Cormier and Karen Cormier.

“Redux Redux is the first film from Mothership Motion Pictures and we couldn’t dream of a better team than XYZ and Blue Finch to help get it out to the world,” said the McManus Brothers. “We can’t wait to reunite with XYZ after the success of The Block Island Sound, and we’re thrilled to finally have an opportunity to team up with Blue Finch.”

The XYZ Films sales and production slate includes The Trip starring Jason Segel, Samara Weaving, Juliette Lewis and Timothy Olyphant, which is currently in production; Nacho Vigalondo’s 2024 TIFF Platform title Daniela Forever starring Henry Golding and Beatrice Grannó; Full Throttle Mindset with Josh Duhamel and Lukas Gage; Panos Cosmatos’s Flesh Of The Gods starring Kristen Stewart and Oscar Isaac; and Gareth Evans’s Netflix Original Havoc starring Tom Hardy and Forrest Whitaker.

Blue Finch’s 2025 slate includes 2024 Berlinale queer space opera Lesbian Space Princess, BBC Film Mission starring George MacKay, which is currently in production, and Jean Luc Herbulot’s 2024 Sitges Orbita Award winner Zero.