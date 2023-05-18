Yellow Veil Pictures has acquired worldwide rights to Zach Clark’s The Becomers and will launch the genre-bending comedy at this week’s Cannes market.

Clark wrote, directed and edited the film, which tells the story of a body-snatching alien who comes to Earth, reconnects with their partner and tries to find their way in modern America.

Molly Plunk, Mike Lopez, Frank V Ross, Isabel Alamin and Keith Kelly star and Sparks lead singer Russell Mael has a voice role.

Clark said: “During the pandemic, I binged the original Star Trek series for the first time and then I made this movie. It felt like life as we knew it was ending, but then again, it also felt like that might not be the worst thing either. The Becomers is a story of love, longing and alienation. A kitsch-soaked, pathos-laden melodrama about our sad, sad planet. It’s the weirdest thing I’ve ever made and I can’t think of anyone better than Yellow Veil to get it out into the universe.”

Yellow Veil co-founder Joe Yanick added: “I’ve long admired Zach’s films and it’s especially fun to see him dive even further into the genre space with The Becomers, which is something his films have always circled. The Becomers is funny, weird and at times gross, but what I like best is that it’s a very relatable movie about love; and I think that’s a place where some of the best genre films emerge from.”