Emilia Pérez star Zoe Saldana told an audience in London on Friday that she was “saddened” after disparaging old social media posts by co-star Karla Sofía Gascón resurfaced this week.

“I’m still processing everything that has transpired in the last couple of days,” Saldana, who earned a supporting actress Oscar nomination, told a post-screening Q&A. “I’m sad. It makes me really sad because I don’t support and I don’t have any tolerance for any negative rhetoric towards people of any group.”

Gascón, who became the first transgender actress to receive a lead actress Oscar nod, was forced to issue an apology on Thursday after outlets published old tweets in which she disparaged Muslims and made incendiary remarks about the late George Floyd.

Saldana continued, “I can only attest to the experience I had with each and every individual that is a part of this film. My experience and interactions with them were incredibly about inclusivity and collaboration and racial, cultural and gender equity.

“It just saddens me,” she added. “It saddens me that we’re having to face this setback right now. But I’m happy that you’re all here and that you’re all still showing up for Emilia, because the message that this film has is so powerful, and the change it can bring forward to communities that are marginalised day in and day out is important.

Saldana concluded, “All that I can attest is that all of us who came together to tell this story, we came together for love and for respect and curiosity and we will continue to spread that message.”

Heading into the weekend, awards prognosticators were debating the full impact of Gascón’s remarks not only on her own awards season prospects, but on those of the film itself, which is in the running for 13 Academy Awards.