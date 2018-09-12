SingularDTV
SingularDTV is a blockchain entertainment studio laying the foundation for a decentralized entertainment industry. By building the future of rights management, project funding, and peer-to-peer distribution, SingularDTV’s platform empowers artists and creators with powerful tools to manage projects from development to distribution.
- https://singulardtv.com/
How can blockchain benefit producers and distributors?
Executives discussed the tech’s potential for revolutionising the industry at an event hosted by Screen in Toronto.