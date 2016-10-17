2016 record international year for Disney

The Walt Disney Studios announced on Monday the year-to-date has already delivered a company record $3.5664bn at the international box office.

The new mark as of October 16 overhauls the previous $3.5652bn record established in 2015 and bodes well for the rest of the year with Doctor Strange, Pixar’s Moana and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story still to come.

Disney reached $3bn internationally on July 6 and crossed the $5bn worldwide mark on July 10 after reaching $2bn in North America on July 16.

As of now the studio has released the industry’s top four global and top three international releases of the year.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War earned $1.15bn worldwide including $745m internationally and ranks as the number one film of the year internationally and globally.

Disney Animation’s Zootopia has earned $1.023bn worldwide including $682.3m internationally. It made history as the highest grossing animation to screen in China on $235m and ranks as the second biggest film of the year internationally and globally.

Disney’s live-action The Jungle Book has earned $966m globally, of which $602.3m comes from the international arena. It established itself as the number one Western film of all time in India and ranks as the third biggest international and fourth biggest global release of the year.

Pixar’s Finding Dory has earned $1.011bn including $525.9m internationally and ranks as the third biggest film of the year globally and the sixth internationally.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens opened in 2015 and brought in $452.4m of its $1.13bn international tally this year.