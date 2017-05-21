'Alien: Covenant' debuts on $36m as Guardians 2 crosses $300m in North America

Top two releases locked in tight finish.

Ridley Scott sci-fi Alien: Covenant arrived at number one in North America through Fox on an estimated $36m, narrowly edging out Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 on $35.1m.

Even if the numbers hold up on Monday, Disney executives will still be celebrating as their superhero Guardians tentpole crossed $300m in North America in its third weekend to reach $301.8m.

Alien: Covenant stars Michael Fassbender and Katherine Waterston arrived in 3,761 venues and opened roughly 33% behind the inflation-adjusted debut of Scott’s Prometheus five years ago. That film arrived on $51.1m, which adjusts to $54.5m in real terms.

Warner Bros opened the drama Everything, Everything starring Amandla Stenberg and Nick Robinson at number three on $12m from 2,801 theatres.

Fox’s family film Diary Of A Wimpy The Long Haul debuted in fifth place on $7.2m in 3,157 sites. This was easily the lowest opening weekend in the seven-year series and roughly half of Diary of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days in August 2012.

Warner Bros’ King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword fell 55.4% and three places in its second session to rank sixth on $6.9m for a $27.2m running total.

Disney’s Beauty And The Beast continued to edge towards $500m and ranks ninth in its tenth weekend on $497.8m.

Box office for the top 12 amounted to $117.2m, down 7.9% on last weekend and down 9.8% on the comparable session in 2015.

This week’s wide release is Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales starring Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites, Geoffrey Rush, and Kaya Scodelario.

Estimated top 10 North America May 19-21, 2017

Film (Dist) / Est wkd gross / Est total to date

1 (-) Alien: Covenant (Fox) Fox International $36m –

2 (1) Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (Buena Vista) Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International $35.1m $301.8m

3 (-) Everything, Everything (Warner Bros) Warner Bros Pictures International $12m –

4 (2) Snatched (Fox) Fox International $7.6m $32.8m

5 (-) Diary Of A Wimpy The Long Haul (Fox) Fox International $7.2m –

6 (3) King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword (Warner Bros) Warner Bros Pictures International $6.9m $27.2m

7 (4) The Fate Of The Furious (Universal) Universal Pictures International $3.2m $219.9m

8 (6) The Boss Baby (Fox) Fox International $2.8m $166.2m

9 (5) Beauty And The Beast (Buena Vista) Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International $2.4m $497.8m

10 (7) How To Be A Latin Lover (Pantelion) $2.2m $29.5m