'Beauty And The Beast' to cross $900m this weekend

MARCH 31 UPDATE: Disney tentpole has taken more than $765m to date.

The live-action smash has surged past $400m at the international box office and remains on course to become 2017’s first billion-dollar release, which it is expected to do in early April.

Beauty And The Beast added $9.3m from international markets on Thursday to reach $418.6m. The $15.3m global haul boosted the running total to $766.5m, while North America added $6m for $347.9m.

The film starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens launched in the Netherlands on $500,000 including previews on Wednesday for the biggest opening day of 2017 so far and the second biggest March opening day behind Batman v Superman.

China remains the lead market on $77.3m, followed by the UK on $55.6m, Brazil on $27m, South Korea on $25.2m, Mexico on $25.2m, and Germany on $19.1m.

Italy has generated $17.4m, Spain $15m, Australia $14.7m, Russia $13m, Philippines $11.7m, France $10m, Indonesia $8.3m, and Hong Kong $7m. The family film opens in Japan on April 21.

Legendary and Warner Bros’ Kong: Skull Island heads into the weekend on $288.2m following the huge $72m debut in China and a solid launch in Japan.

The LEGO Batman Movie enters the session on $121.6m via Warner Bros Pictures International, while CHiPS starring Dax Shepard and Michael Peña opened in 31 markets last weekend and stands at $2.4m as it opens in one.

Lionsgate International’s Power Rangers launched last weekend and the TV adaptation enters the weekend on $18.7m. The live-action feature opens in France next week.

Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick: Chapter 2 has reached $70.1m, while romantic musical La La Land grossed a further $2m last weekend to stand at $282.5m.

Fox International’s Logan has reached $364.2m. The X-Men spin-off has no new openings as it enters its fifth session.

The Boss Baby from DreamWorks Animation on $22.2m will debut in 37 international territories this weekend, including the UK, Brazil, Germany and France.

The film features the voice talents of Alec Baldwin, Toby Maguire and Steve Buscemi and enters the weekend. Trolls from DreamWorks Animation has opened everywhere and enters the weekend on $191m.

Fox’s horror film A Cure For Wellness has grossed $14m as it arrives in Russia, while Hidden Figures has reached $53.6m.

Universal Pictures International and Blumhouse Productions’ Get Out sits on $7.7m. Jordan Peele’s horror film opens in five this weekend.

Fifty Shades Darker stands at $263.7m heading into its eighth session. Meanwhile, M. Night Shamylan’s thriller Split has reached $129.9m and has no new openings. Family film A Dog’s Purpose has reached $20.5m from Universal territories and opens in Russia over the weekend.

Illumination Entertainment’s animated musical Sing, has amassed $335.6m at the international box office and has no new openings.

Paramount Pictures International’s action tentpole XXX: Return Of Xander Cage has reached $301.2m internationally. The Vin Diesel sequel has completely opened. Horror reboot Rings has reached $55.5m.