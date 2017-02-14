China debut propels 'La La Land' past $300m worldwide

Damien Chazelle’s musical added $12.5m from its first day in China on Tuesday as the international tally climbed to $181m.

Combined with $126m from North America, La La Land surged past $300m worldwide to reach $307m.

Active in 74 markets, the film has overtaken the $306.8m global box office set by 2003 release Chicago.

The news comes on the heels of Sunday’s Bafta ceremony in London, where La La Land won five awards including best film.

It also earned kudos for best director for Chazelle, best actress for Emma Stone, plus cinematography and original music honours.

The film starring Stone and Ryan Gosling will aim to build on that success at the upcoming 89th Academy Awards on February 26, where La La Land is nominated in a joint record 14 categories

It opens in four new markets this month including Denmark on February 23 and Norway and Japan on February 24.