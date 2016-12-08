'Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them' eyes $500m int'l tally

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them is still the one to beat at the international box office this weekend as the industry holds its breath before the global roll-out of Rogue One.

The Harry Potter spin-off has amassed a commendable $443.6m through Warner Bros Pictures International and is on course to cross $500m by next week if not by Sunday.

Meanwhile Sully stands at $80m and lands in China this weekend, while the animation Storks has grossed $106.5m and thriller The Accountant $62.6m.

Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange has reached $421.7m through Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International, where executives are celebrating a $4bn-plus international year for the first time in the studio’s history.

With Rogue One: A Star Wars Story set to fly into action on December 16, Disney will come tantalisingly close to $5bn this calendar year.

Moana has sailed to an early $62.9m and arrives in in Israel and Lebanon in the upcoming third session. Pixar’s Finding Dory has grossed $540.9m and Pete’s Dragon stands at $66m.

Fantasy action thriller Underworld: Blood Wars has raced to an early $25.1m through Sony Pictures Releasing International, where executives report that Arrival stands at $23.1m from Sony markets.

Dreamworks Animation’s Trolls has taken $167m via Fox International and Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children has amassed $189.4m.

Troubled drama The Birth Of A Nation opens in the UK. The film flopped in the US and has been an awards season no-show after it became mired in an old rape controversy surrounding director-star Nate Parker.

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie on $32.5m arrives in France. Keeping Up With The Joneses has amassed $14m and opens in Spain.

Allied has grossed $28.6m through Paramount Pictures International, while Jack Reacher 2 stands at $99.5m.