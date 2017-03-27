'My Life As A Courgette' wins top prize at Swiss Film Awards
The Divine Order takes three awards; Cahier Africain wins two.
My My Life As A Courgette won best fiction film at the Swiss Film Awards, announced on Friday (24 March).
Claude Barras’ stop-motion animation also won best film score, for Sophie Hunter’s soundtrack, and a special Academy award for the casting and directing.
The film won the César for best animation this year, and was also nominated in the same category at the Oscars and Golden Globes.
The other big winner at the event was The Divine Order with three awards.
Petra Volpe’s film, which centres on the fight for equal rights for women in 1970s Switzerland, won best screenplay (Petra Volpe), best actress (Marie Leuenberger) and best performance in a supporting role (Rachel Braunschweig).
The film will receive its international premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 21, with Trust Nordisk handling world sales.
Heidi Specogna’s documentary Cahier Africain received two awards, for best documentary and best editing (Kaya Inan). Rushlake Media have acquired world rights.
Downfall star Bruno Ganz was honoured with both best actor for Jacob Berger’s Un Juif pour l’exemple and an honourary award celebrating his career.
The full list of winners are below:
Best Fiction Film
My Life As A Courgette
Best Documentary Film
Cahier Africain
Best Short Film
Bon Voyage, Le Femme Et Le TGV
Best Animation Film
Au Revoir Balthazar
Best Screenplay
Petra Volpe, The Divine Order
Best Actress
Marie Leuenberger, The Divine Order
Best Actor
Bruno Ganz, Un Juif pour l’exemple
Best Performance in a Supporting Role
Rachel Braunschweig, The Divine Order
Best Film Score
Sophie Hunger, My Life As A Courgette
Best Cinematography
Simon Guy Fässler, Aloys
Best Film Editing
Kaya Inan, Cahier Africain
Best Graduate Film
Digital Immigrants
Honorary Award
Bruno Ganz
Special Academy Award
Marie-Eve Hildbrand, My Life As A Courgette
