Abi Morgan's female lawyer series 'The Split' casts up

BBC One, Sundance TV series heading into production.

Abi Morgan’s BBC One and Sundance TV drama The Split has cast up ahead of production, which kicks off in London next week.

Nicola Walker [pictured centre] (Four Weddings And A Funeral) will lead the six-part drama, alongside Meera Syal (Goodness Gracious Me), Stephen Mangan [pictured right] (Episodes), Fiona Button (Lip Service), Deborah Findlay (Leaving), Annabel Scholey (Being Human), Barry Atsma (Hector And The Search For Happiness) and Stephen Tompkinson (DCI Banks).

Written by Morgan [pictured left], whose credits include Shame, The Iron Lady and The Hour, the series counts Jane Featherstone as an executive producer under her new banner Sister Pictures.

Broadchurch director Jessica Hobbs is directing, with Black Mirror’s Lucy Dyke producing.

The series is an exploration of modern marriage and the legacy of divorce told through the lens of the Defoes, a family of female lawyers working in London’s divorce circuit.

It was commissioned by Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama, and Charlotte Moore, director of BBC Content. Lucy Dyke is an executive producer for the BBC.

On her casting, Nicola Walker said: “I’m delighted to be joining the Defoe family and walking in Hannah’s shoes as she picks her way through other people’s marriages and relationships, all the while questioning her own.”

BBC Worldwide is handling international distribution.