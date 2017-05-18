Bafta Elevate unveils 15 female directors

Participants revealed for year-long initiative.

Bafta has named the 15 female directors taking part in its inaugural career development programme for under-represented groups in film and TV.

Launched in February, Elevate will initially focus on helping women progress their directing careers in high-end television and film. According to 2016 data from Directors UK, only 13.6% of working directors between 2004 and 2014 were female.

The group of 15 was selected from 250 applicants, and reflect a range of experience levels and backgrounds.

Participants include My Brother the Devil director Sally El Hosaini, who co-directed Channel 4 and Sundance TV’s Babylon; Wolfblood and Dates director Sarah Walker; Tina Gharavi, founder of media production company Bridge + Tunnel; and Vanessa Caswill, a lead director on BBC3’s Thirteen.