Baftas 2017: how to watch the nominations live

Bafta chair Jane Lush will be joined by Sophie Turner (Game Of Thrones, X-Men: Apocalypse) and Dominic Cooper (Fleming, Preacher) to announce the nominations for the EE British Academy Film Awards in London at around 7:30AM GMT on January 10 2017.

The awards will take place on Feb 12 at the Royal Albert Hall and will be hosted once again by Stephen Fry. The show will be broadcast on BBC One.