Berlin expands TV strand Drama Series Days for 2017

Drama Series Days will now run for three days and moves to a new venue.

The European Film Market (EFM), held during the Berlin International Film Festival, has expanded its TV segment for 2017.

‘Drama Series Days’ will now run over three days - February 13-15 - and has moved to a new venue; the Zoo Palast. It will include panel discussions, market screenings and networking events.

‘Drama Series Days’ began in 2015 and is open to creators, buyers, sales agents, producers, commissioning editors and financial backers of high-quality drama to meet and present new serial content.

The official partner is once again the Film- und Medienstiftung NRW and it’s hosted in cooperation with HBO Europe and Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg.