BIFAs 2016: complete list of winners

Andrea Arnold’s American Honey was the big winner on the night.

The 2016 British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs) were held at Old Billingsgate Market in London on December 4. Andrea Arnold’s American Honey won four awards, Ken Loach’s I, Daniel Blake won two.

*winners indicated in bold.

BIFAs 2016

Best British Independent Film

AMERICAN HONEY Andrea Arnold, Lars Knudsen, Jay Van Hoy, Pouya Shahbazian, Alice Weinberg, Thomas Benski, Lucas Ochoa

COUPLE IN A HOLE Tom Geens, Zorana Piggott

I, DANIEL BLAKE Ken Loach, Paul Laverty, Rebecca O’Brien

NOTES ON BLINDNESS Peter Middleton, James Spinney, Mike Brett, Jo-Jo Ellison, Steve Jamison, Alex Usborne

UNDER THE SHADOW Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh

Best International Independent Film

HUNT FOR THE WILDERPEOPLE Taika Waititi, Carthew Neal, Matt Noonan, Leanne Saunders

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA Kenneth Lonergan, Kimberly Steward, Matt Damon, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck, Kevin J. Walsh

MOONLIGHT Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner

MUSTANG Deniz Gamze Ergüven, Alice Winocour, Charles Gillibert

TONI ERDMANN Maren Ade, Janine Jackowski, Jonas Dornbach, Michel Merkt

Best Director

ANDREA ARNOLD American Honey

BABAK ANVARI Under the Shadow

BEN WHEATLEY Free Fire

KEN LOACH I, Daniel Blake

PETER MIDDLETON, JAMES SPINNEY, Notes on Blindness

Best Screenplay

ANDREA ARNOLD American Honey

BABAK ANVARI Under the Shadow

BILLY O’BRIEN, CHRISTOPHER HYDE I Am Not a Serial Killer

PAUL LAVERTY I, Daniel Blake

RACHEL TUNNARD Adult Life Skills

Best Actress

HAYLEY SQUIRES I, Daniel Blake

JODIE WHITTAKER Adult Life Skills

KATE DICKIE Couple in a Hole

NARGES RASHIDI Under the Shadow

SASHA LANE American Honey

Best Actor

DAVE JOHNS I, Daniel Blake

MAX RECORDS I Am Not a Serial Killer

MICHAEL FASSBENDER Trespass Against Us

SHIA LABEOUF American Honey

STEVE BRANDON My Feral Heart

Best Supporting Actress

AVIN MANSHADI Under the Shadow

GEMMA ARTERTON The Girl With All the Gifts

NAOMIE HARRIS Our Kind of Traitor

SHANA SWASH My Feral Heart

TERRY PHETO A United Kingdom

Best Supporting Actor

ARINZÉ KENE The Pass

BRETT GOLDSTEIN Adult Life Skills

CHRISTOPHER LLOYD I Am Not a Serial Killer

JAMIE DORNAN Anthropoid

SEAN HARRIS Trespass Against Us

Best Documentary

THE CONFESSION: LIVING THE WAR ON TERROR Ashish Ghadiali, James Rogan

DANCER Steven Cantor, Gabrielle Tana

THE HARD STOP George Amponsah, Dionne Walker

NOTES ON BLINDNESS Peter Middleton, James Spinney, Mike Brett, Jo-Jo Ellison, Steve Jamison, Alex Usborne

VERSUS: THE LIFE AND FILMS OF KEN LOACH Louise Osmond, Rebecca O’Brien

Outstanding Achievement in Craft

JOAKIM SUNDSTRÖM Sound - Notes on Blindness

PAUL MONAGHAN, MAT WHITECROSS Editing - Supersonic

ROBBIE RYAN Cinematography - American Honey

SEB BARKER Visual Effects - The Girl With All the Gifts

SHAHEEN BAIG Casting - Free Fire

The Douglas Hickox Award (Debut Director)

ADAM SMITH Trespass Against Us

ALICE LOWE Prevenge

BABAK ANVARI Under the Shadow

PETER MIDDLETON, JAMES SPINNEY Notes on Blindness

RACHEL TUNNARD Adult Life Skills

Debut Screenwriter - new for 2016

ED TALFAN The Passing (Yr Ymadawiad)

HOPE DICKSON LEACH The Levelling

JOHN CAIRNS, MICHAEL McCARTNEY A Patch of Fog

RACHEL TUNNARD Adult Life Skills

SIMON FARNABY, JULIAN BARRATT Mindhorn

Breakthrough Producer - new for 2016

CAMILLE GATIN The Girl With All the Gifts

DIONNE WALKER The Hard Stop

MICHAEL BERLINER Adult Life Skills

MIKE BRETT, JO-JO ELLISON, STEVE JAMISON Notes on Blindness

PAUL FEGAN Where You’re Meant to Be

The Discovery Award

BLACK MOUNTAIN POETS Jamie Adams, Jon Rennie

THE DARKEST UNIVERSE Tom Kingsley, Will Sharpe, Tiani Ghosh, Jo-Jo Ellison

THE GHOUL Gareth Tunley, Jack Healy Guttmann, Tom Meeten

GOZO Miranda Bowen, Leo Scott

THE GREASY STRANGLER Jim Hosking, Toby Harvard, Daniel Noah, Andrew Starke, Ant Timpson, Josh C Waller, Elijah Wood

Special Jury Prize

ClARE BINNS, Picturehouse Cinemas

Best British Short

JACKED Rene Pannevis, Ashish Ghadiali, Jennifer Eriksson

MOTHER Leo Leigh, Scott O’Donnell

OVER Jörn Threlfall, Jeremy Bannister

RATE ME Fyzal Boulifa, Taina Galis

THE WRONG END OF THE STICK Terri Matthews, Chris Cornwell, Sam Bank

Most Promising Newcomer