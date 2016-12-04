BIFAs 2016: complete list of winners
Andrea Arnold’s American Honey was the big winner on the night.
The 2016 British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs) were held at Old Billingsgate Market in London on December 4. Andrea Arnold’s American Honey won four awards, Ken Loach’s I, Daniel Blake won two.
*winners indicated in bold.
Best British Independent Film
- AMERICAN HONEY Andrea Arnold, Lars Knudsen, Jay Van Hoy, Pouya Shahbazian, Alice Weinberg, Thomas Benski, Lucas Ochoa
- COUPLE IN A HOLE Tom Geens, Zorana Piggott
- I, DANIEL BLAKE Ken Loach, Paul Laverty, Rebecca O’Brien
- NOTES ON BLINDNESS Peter Middleton, James Spinney, Mike Brett, Jo-Jo Ellison, Steve Jamison, Alex Usborne
- UNDER THE SHADOW Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh
Best International Independent Film
- HUNT FOR THE WILDERPEOPLE Taika Waititi, Carthew Neal, Matt Noonan, Leanne Saunders
- MANCHESTER BY THE SEA Kenneth Lonergan, Kimberly Steward, Matt Damon, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck, Kevin J. Walsh
- MOONLIGHT Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner
- MUSTANG Deniz Gamze Ergüven, Alice Winocour, Charles Gillibert
- TONI ERDMANN Maren Ade, Janine Jackowski, Jonas Dornbach, Michel Merkt
Best Director
- ANDREA ARNOLD American Honey
- BABAK ANVARI Under the Shadow
- BEN WHEATLEY Free Fire
- KEN LOACH I, Daniel Blake
- PETER MIDDLETON, JAMES SPINNEY, Notes on Blindness
Best Screenplay
- ANDREA ARNOLD American Honey
- BABAK ANVARI Under the Shadow
- BILLY O’BRIEN, CHRISTOPHER HYDE I Am Not a Serial Killer
- PAUL LAVERTY I, Daniel Blake
- RACHEL TUNNARD Adult Life Skills
Best Actress
- HAYLEY SQUIRES I, Daniel Blake
- JODIE WHITTAKER Adult Life Skills
- KATE DICKIE Couple in a Hole
- NARGES RASHIDI Under the Shadow
- SASHA LANE American Honey
Best Actor
- DAVE JOHNS I, Daniel Blake
- MAX RECORDS I Am Not a Serial Killer
- MICHAEL FASSBENDER Trespass Against Us
- SHIA LABEOUF American Honey
- STEVE BRANDON My Feral Heart
Best Supporting Actress
- AVIN MANSHADI Under the Shadow
- GEMMA ARTERTON The Girl With All the Gifts
- NAOMIE HARRIS Our Kind of Traitor
- SHANA SWASH My Feral Heart
- TERRY PHETO A United Kingdom
Best Supporting Actor
- ARINZÉ KENE The Pass
- BRETT GOLDSTEIN Adult Life Skills
- CHRISTOPHER LLOYD I Am Not a Serial Killer
- JAMIE DORNAN Anthropoid
- SEAN HARRIS Trespass Against Us
Best Documentary
- THE CONFESSION: LIVING THE WAR ON TERROR Ashish Ghadiali, James Rogan
- DANCER Steven Cantor, Gabrielle Tana
- THE HARD STOP George Amponsah, Dionne Walker
- NOTES ON BLINDNESS Peter Middleton, James Spinney, Mike Brett, Jo-Jo Ellison, Steve Jamison, Alex Usborne
- VERSUS: THE LIFE AND FILMS OF KEN LOACH Louise Osmond, Rebecca O’Brien
Outstanding Achievement in Craft
- JOAKIM SUNDSTRÖM Sound - Notes on Blindness
- PAUL MONAGHAN, MAT WHITECROSS Editing - Supersonic
- ROBBIE RYAN Cinematography - American Honey
- SEB BARKER Visual Effects - The Girl With All the Gifts
- SHAHEEN BAIG Casting - Free Fire
The Douglas Hickox Award (Debut Director)
- ADAM SMITH Trespass Against Us
- ALICE LOWE Prevenge
- BABAK ANVARI Under the Shadow
- PETER MIDDLETON, JAMES SPINNEY Notes on Blindness
- RACHEL TUNNARD Adult Life Skills
Debut Screenwriter - new for 2016
- ED TALFAN The Passing (Yr Ymadawiad)
- HOPE DICKSON LEACH The Levelling
- JOHN CAIRNS, MICHAEL McCARTNEY A Patch of Fog
- RACHEL TUNNARD Adult Life Skills
- SIMON FARNABY, JULIAN BARRATT Mindhorn
Breakthrough Producer - new for 2016
- CAMILLE GATIN The Girl With All the Gifts
- DIONNE WALKER The Hard Stop
- MICHAEL BERLINER Adult Life Skills
- MIKE BRETT, JO-JO ELLISON, STEVE JAMISON Notes on Blindness
- PAUL FEGAN Where You’re Meant to Be
The Discovery Award
- BLACK MOUNTAIN POETS Jamie Adams, Jon Rennie
- THE DARKEST UNIVERSE Tom Kingsley, Will Sharpe, Tiani Ghosh, Jo-Jo Ellison
- THE GHOUL Gareth Tunley, Jack Healy Guttmann, Tom Meeten
- GOZO Miranda Bowen, Leo Scott
- THE GREASY STRANGLER Jim Hosking, Toby Harvard, Daniel Noah, Andrew Starke, Ant Timpson, Josh C Waller, Elijah Wood
Special Jury Prize
- ClARE BINNS, Picturehouse Cinemas
Best British Short
- JACKED Rene Pannevis, Ashish Ghadiali, Jennifer Eriksson
- MOTHER Leo Leigh, Scott O’Donnell
- OVER Jörn Threlfall, Jeremy Bannister
- RATE ME Fyzal Boulifa, Taina Galis
- THE WRONG END OF THE STICK Terri Matthews, Chris Cornwell, Sam Bank
Most Promising Newcomer
- DAVE JOHNS I, Daniel Blake
- HAYLEY SQUIRES I, Daniel Blake
- LETITIA WRIGHT Urban Hymn
- SENNIA NANUA The Girl With All the Gifts
- STEVE BRANDON My Feral Heart
