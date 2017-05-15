Blake Lively boards Cannes sales project 'Bruised'

Sierra/Affinity to handle Cannes sales on Thunder Road drama.

Sierra/Affinity has added another title to a heavyweight Cannes slate, boarding the Blake Lively drama Bruised.

Nick Cassavetes is lined up to direct the drama for Basil Iwanyk’s Thunder Road.

Lively, a hot commodity after 2016 breakout The Shallows, will play an aspiring fighter in what is being described as Million Dollar Baby set in the world of Mixed Martial Arts.

Iwanyk recently produced John Wick: Chapter 2 and has a full dance card that includes the Cannes market sales title Marie Colvin. Matthew Heineman will direct Rosamund Pike as the late war reporter and Bloom handles sales.

Iwanyk is in post on Sicario follow-up Soldado starring Benico del Toro and Josh Brolin, as well as The Current War starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Nicholas Hoult, and Hotel Mumbai with Dev Patel and Jason Isaacs.

Robin Hood starring Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx is shooting, as is A Star Is Born starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, on which Iwanyk takes an executive producer credit.

Sierra/Affinity is in Cannes with Neil Jordan thriller The Widow featuring the provocative pairing of Isabelle Huppert and Chloe Moretz; and Poms to star Diane Keaton and Jackie Weaver.