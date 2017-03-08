Breaking Glass Pictures acquires 'Handsome Devil'

EXCLUSIVE: LGBT drama received world premiere at Toronto 2016.

The distributor plans a limited theatrical release in June on Irish writer-director John Butler’s drama followed by VOD and DVD release. Radiant Films International handles international sales.

Handsome Devil centres on Ned, a bullied outsider, and Conor, a new boy and star rugby player, who are forced to room together at their boarding school.

The boys take an instant dislike to one another other until a teacher show them the value of finding their own voice. The rugby coach has his own agenda and harbours deep suspicions.

Fionn O’Shea stars alongside Nicholas Galitzine, Andrew Scott and Moe Dunford. Rebecca O’Flanagan and Robert Walpole produced, while Rory Gilmartin served as executive producer.

The film received its US premiere at NewFest and screened at the Glasgow Film Festival and the AFI European Showcase and will screens at the current Miami International Film Festival.

“We could not be more excited to bring Handsome Devil to North American audiences from such an emerging filmmaking talent”, Breaking Glass senior vice-president of distribution and sales Michael Repsch said. “In this modern coming-of-age story, director John Butler has captured the essence of a generation, and made a film that all can relate to.”

Breaking Glass CEO Richard Wolff and Amanda Rae negotiated the North American deal with Peter Van Steemburg of ICM Partners.