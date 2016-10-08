Busan: New Europe closes deals on 'Porto', 'The Last Family'

EXCLUSIVE: Porto stars Anton Yelchin, who tragically passed away in June this year.

Warsaw-based sales company New Europe Film Sales has announced deals on Porto [pictured], executive-produced by Jim Jarmusch and starring the late Anton Yelchin, and Locarno Best Actor award-winner The Last Family. The films sold to Benelux (Cineart) and Hungary (Mozinet), respectively.

Directed by Gabe Klinger (Double Play: James Benning and Richard Linklater), Porto stars Yelchin and Lucie Lucas as two outsiders in the titular Portuguese city, experiencing a brief but passionate connection.

The film previously sold to German-speaking Europe (MFA+) and Brazil (Fenix Filmes).

It played in the San Sebastian Film Festival’s New Directors competition and also screens in the BFI London Film Festival’s First Feature Competition.

Porto has a market screening at the Asian Film Market in Busan tomorrow (Oct 9).

Based on the life of famous Polish painter Zdzislaw Beksinski, The Last Family won the best actor award for Andrzej Seweryn at the Locarno Film Festival and picked up a slew of awards at Poland’s Gdynia Film Festival including the Grand Prix and Audience Award.

The film opened on 115,000 admissions in Poland last weekend, according to New Europe Film Sales.

In Busan, the company is also bringing the following films to Asia for the first time: Berlinale Silver Bear winner United States Of Love, Berlinale Panorama FIPRESCI winner Aloys, Cannes Critics Week film One Week And A Day and recent Karlovy Vary and Fantastic Fest award-winner Zoology.