CinemaNext unveils cinema concept Sphera for CinemaCon

Ymagis Group’s exhibitor services provider CinemaNext has announced the launch of Sphera, its premium format cinema concept.

Sphera will be introduced at CinemaCon next week and is designed to offer a premium cinema-going experience and content flexibility for theatre owners.

CinemaNext chiefs said Sphera provides a three-part content delivery system highlighting visuals, sound and ambience.

It will be powered by CinemaNext’s proprietary EclairColor and cutting-edge projection technologies, presenting images with greater contrast, fidelity, detail and sense of depth.

The audio system is based on Dolby Atmos and designed to be exhibitor-friendly by allowing easy configuration adjustment.

As a complement to the audiovisual element, CinemaNext said Sphera’s designers have created a lighting system that can be programmed to reflect content or mood, allowing the theatre to become an immersive, 360degree ambient light effect.

“With the launch of Sphera, a new benchmark in premium format cinema, we are committed to providing the highest-quality cinemagoing experience,” Till Cussmann, senior vice-president of CinemaNext, said.

“Our comprehensive offer includes design, projection, audio and color treatment. Sphera can either be implemented as part of new cinema builds or retrofitted auditoriums. It also provides the ultimate viewing experience combined with total programming flexibility.



“Film, arts, gaming, events and concerts are all delivered with the sharpest picture, the deepest sound and in perfect comfort. The components combine to produce a truly immersive effect, opening new worlds for audiences with rich and varied content.”

“After recently unveiling EclairColor, our new digital HDR color technology, Ymagis Group is thrilled to bring yet another innovation to cinema exhibitors with Sphera,” Jean Mizrahi, founder and CEO of Ymagis Group, added



“It is our ambition to provide exhibitors – whether they operate small, medium or large-size cinema complexes – with a new turnkey solution that will help them dramatically enhance the audience experience with impressive cinematic visuals, immersive audio and state-of-the-art contemporary design.”