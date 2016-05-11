Crew database launches in UK with endorsement from '45 Years' exec

Fledgling online service aims to pair crew with productions.

Former Creative England executive Richard Holmes (45 Years) is among UK industry to endorse a newly-launched online service for film crew in the UK.

The Established Network aims to connect productions with experienced crew of all disciplines.

The website, set up by the team behind My First Job In Film, a UK resource of job listings for film professionals run by CEO Sam Kirkwood, is a free resource but will add a paid-for premium offering in the near future.

Other industry endorsing the service include VFX producer Louise Hussey (Les Miserables), cinematographer Natasha Braier (The Neon Demon) and editor Eddie Hamilton (Kingsman: The Secret Service).

“Jobs usually come from personal networks but availability can be an issue. Established Network offers a solution to finding available crew all over the UK,” commented Hamilton.

“It is possible for a production to be entirely crewed from The Established Network,” added Holmes.

The Established Network enters a marketplace that includes existing crewing services The Call Sheet, Shooting People, and Film And TV Pro.