By continuing to use the site you agree to our Privacy & Cookies policy

'Dark Skull' named best picture at Cartagena

6 March, 2017 | By

Jurors, audiences award prizes at culmination of Colombian event; the oldest film festival in Latin America.

Kiro Russo’s adventure mystery earned top honours as the 57th annual Cartagena International Film Festival came to a close on Monday night.

Dark Skull centres on a troublesome young man sent to work in the Bolivian tins mines of the Oruro region. The film premiered in Locarno last autumn.

Vladimir Duan was named best director for So Long Enthusiasm and also scooped the best film prize in the Colombian competition. It premiered in the Berlinale’s Forum strand last month.

Christopher Murray’s Venice Film festival hit The Blind Christ won the FIPRESCI award.

The Cartagena International Film Festival ran from March 1-6. For further details click here.

Best Film
Dark Skull

Best Director
Vladimir Duan, So Long Enthusiasm

FIPRESCI    
The Blind Christ

Best Film, Colombian Competition
So Long Enthusiasm

Best Director, Colombian Competition
Rubén Mendoza, Señorita María, La Falda de la Montaña

Audience Award, Colombian Competition
Amazonas

Best documentary
Ejercicios de Memoria 

Best documentary director
Paz Encina, Ejercicios de Memoria 

GEMS best film
Aquarius

Best short
Cucli 

New Creators: short film
Menguante 

PuertoLab
Jazmines en Lidice 

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment.

sign in register

Related Articles

Most popular

Most commented

Related Jobs

Sign in to see the latest jobs relevant to you!

Find more jobs