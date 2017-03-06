'Dark Skull' named best picture at Cartagena
Jurors, audiences award prizes at culmination of Colombian event; the oldest film festival in Latin America.
Kiro Russo’s adventure mystery earned top honours as the 57th annual Cartagena International Film Festival came to a close on Monday night.
Dark Skull centres on a troublesome young man sent to work in the Bolivian tins mines of the Oruro region. The film premiered in Locarno last autumn.
Vladimir Duan was named best director for So Long Enthusiasm and also scooped the best film prize in the Colombian competition. It premiered in the Berlinale’s Forum strand last month.
Christopher Murray’s Venice Film festival hit The Blind Christ won the FIPRESCI award.
The Cartagena International Film Festival ran from March 1-6. For further details click here.
Best Film
Dark Skull
Best Director
Vladimir Duan, So Long Enthusiasm
FIPRESCI
The Blind Christ
Best Film, Colombian Competition
So Long Enthusiasm
Best Director, Colombian Competition
Rubén Mendoza, Señorita María, La Falda de la Montaña
Audience Award, Colombian Competition
Amazonas
Best documentary
Ejercicios de Memoria
Best documentary director
Paz Encina, Ejercicios de Memoria
GEMS best film
Aquarius
Best short
Cucli
New Creators: short film
Menguante
PuertoLab
Jazmines en Lidice
