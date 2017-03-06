'Dark Skull' named best picture at Cartagena

Jurors, audiences award prizes at culmination of Colombian event; the oldest film festival in Latin America.

Kiro Russo’s adventure mystery earned top honours as the 57th annual Cartagena International Film Festival came to a close on Monday night.

Dark Skull centres on a troublesome young man sent to work in the Bolivian tins mines of the Oruro region. The film premiered in Locarno last autumn.

Vladimir Duan was named best director for So Long Enthusiasm and also scooped the best film prize in the Colombian competition. It premiered in the Berlinale’s Forum strand last month.

Christopher Murray’s Venice Film festival hit The Blind Christ won the FIPRESCI award.

The Cartagena International Film Festival ran from March 1-6. For further details click here.

Best Film

Dark Skull

Best Director

Vladimir Duan, So Long Enthusiasm

FIPRESCI

The Blind Christ

Best Film, Colombian Competition

So Long Enthusiasm

Best Director, Colombian Competition

Rubén Mendoza, Señorita María, La Falda de la Montaña

Audience Award, Colombian Competition

Amazonas

Best documentary

Ejercicios de Memoria

Best documentary director

Paz Encina, Ejercicios de Memoria

GEMS best film

Aquarius

Best short

Cucli

New Creators: short film

Menguante

PuertoLab

Jazmines en Lidice