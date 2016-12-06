Arnold Schwarzenegger thriller among Signature acquisitions

Aftermath and Bryan Cranston drama Wakefield among latest pick-ups.

UK distributor Signature has revealed its latest acquisitions, which include completed movies starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bryan Cranston.

The UK outfit, soon to celebrate its fifth anniversary, has continued its relationship with Emmett Furla/Oasis Films on thriller Aftermath, in which Arnold Schwarzenegger will star as a vengeance-driven father who loses his wife and child in a plane crash. The film is expected to be released in 2017.

Signature has previously acquired Southern Fury (starring Nicolas Cage) and First Kill (starring Bruce Willis) from the same US financier.

Meanwhile, the company has reached a deal with Red Granite for the rights to Wakefield. Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston plays a father whose nervous breakdown causes him to leave his wife and live in his attic for several months. The film is due for release in 2017.

Also new to the slate are Good Universe and Salt titles 6 Below and The Void, respectively, with both due to be released next year.

6 Below stars Josh Hartnett as an adrenaline loving snowboarder who gets lost in a winter storm.

London Film Festival horror The Void (Salt) charts the story of a police officer Daniel Carter who happens upon a blood-soaked figure limping down a deserted stretch of road.

Signature’s Founder and CEO Marc Goldberg commented: “AFM has proven to be another extremely successful market for Signature. We have acquired a dozen highly commercial new films. After an already stellar five years as a UK distributor I’m excited for the plans we have for the company across distribution and production.”