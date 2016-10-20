Momentum Pictures acquires 'Brimstone'
The distributor has picked up North American rights from CAA to the western-thriller starring Dakota Fanning and Kit Harrington.
Martin Koolhoven directed Brimstone from his original screenplay about a frontier woman who goes on the run from a vengeful preacher when she is wrongly accused of a crime.
Guy Pearce, Carice van Houten and Emilia Jones round out the key cast. Els Vandevorst and Uwe Schott produced.
Momentum Pictures has earmarked a day-and-date theatrical and VOD launch for March 2017.
“Dakota Fanning and Guy Pearce’s strong performances truly capture the work and vision of filmmaker Martin Koolhoven,” said Momentum Pictures’ senior vice-president of content Ian Goggins.
“We couldn’t be more proud to release Brimstone so that audiences can experience this amazing piece of cinema.”
