Open Road acquires 'All I See Is You'

Mark Forster’s recent Toronto world premiere starring Blake Lively and Jason Clarke has found its US home.

Open Road has set an August 4, 2017, theatrical release for the thriller from SC International Pictures, 2Dux2, Wing And A Prayer Pictures and LINK Entertainment.

All I See Is You tells of a blind woman who discovers disturbing details about her marriage after her sight returns unexpectedly.

The cast includes Yvonne Strahovski, Danny Huston, Ahna O’Reilly and Wes Chatham. Craig Baumgarten, Michael Selby, Forster and Jillian Kugler produced.

Serving as executive producers are Ron Perlman, Brian Wilkins and Renee Wolfe.

Open Road brokered the deal with WME Global, Baumgarten and Selby.