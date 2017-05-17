Sean Baker’s 'Florida Project', Cannes competition title 'Loveless' get UK deals

Altitude inks deals with Protagonist and Wild Bunch; Sony Classics to release Loveless in North America and Latin America.

Altitude has picked up UK rights from Protagonist Pictures to Sean Baker’s coming of age drama The Florida Project, which receives its world premiere in Cannes 2017 Directors’ Fortnight.

The film is co-written with frequent collaborator Chris Bergoch (Tangerine).

The film stars Willem Dafoe, Caleb Landry Jones and newcomers Brooklynn Prince and Bria Vinaite in the story about a precocious six-year-old and her rag-tag group of close friends whose summer break is filled with childhood wonder, possibility and a sense of adventure, while the adults around them struggle with hard times.

The film is produced by Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, Andrew Duncan, Alex Saks, Francesca Silvestri and Shih Ching Tsou.

The deal was struck between Will Clarke for Altitude and Vanessa Saal from Protagonist Pictures. Altitude plans to release in early 2018.

Altitude Distribution has also acquired UK & Irish distribution rights to Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Cannes competition title Loveless.

The awaited follow up to the Oscar-nominated Leviathan tells the story of a couple locked in a bitter divorce battle who are forced to cooperate when their young son goes missing after witnessing one of his parents’ violent arguments.

The film is produced by long-time producing partner Alexander Rodnyansky (Leviathan).

Sony Pictures Classics are releasing the film in North America and Latin America.—-

The deal was negotiated between Will Clarke for Altitude and Emilie Serres from Wild Bunch. Altitude plan to release in early 2018.