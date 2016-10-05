Sony Pictures Classics acquires 'The Comedian'

The distributor has picked up North American rights from Cinelou to the film starring Robert De Niro and has scheduled an awards qualifying run.

The Comedian will open later this year and expand in 2017. Warner Bros Pictures International handles distribution outside North America.

Taylor Hackford directed the comedy about an aging comedy icon who connects with the daughter of a sleazy realtor during community service.

Leslie Mann, Danny DeVito, Patti LuPone and Harvey Keitel, Edie Falco and Veronica Ferres round out the key cast.

Hackford produced with Cinelou’s Mark Canton and Courtney Solomon, and Linson Entertainment’s Art Linson and John Linson.

Cinelou’s Scott Karol, the Fyzz Facility’s Wayne Marc Godfrey and Robert Jones and Mad Riot Entertainment’s Mark Axelowitz and Lawrence Smith serve as executive producers with Iain Abrahams, Peter Sobiloff, Dennis Pelino and Fredy Bush.