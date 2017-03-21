Emma Stone sports film 'Battle Of The Sexes' lands autumn release date

Oscar winner stars as Billie Jean King opposite Steve Carell.

Fox Searchlight will release Battle Of The Sexes on September 22.

Stone plays pioneering Grand Slam champion female tennis player Billie Jean King, who took part in a 1973 challenge match against Bobby Riggs.

Steve Carell plays Riggs, a former player who came out of retirement after he claimed women players were inferior to their male counterparts.

Little Miss Sunshine directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris direct from a screenplay by Simon Beaufoy. Christian Colson, Danny Boyle and Robert Graf produce.