Emmys 2017: Thandie Newton, Benedict Cumberbatch lead Brit charge

Ewan McGregor, Riz Ahmed, Sir Anthony Hopkins and Claire Foy have also been nominated.

Thandie Newton, Sir Anthony Hopkins and Benedict Cumberbatch are among British nominees for the 2017 Primetime Emmy awards.

Hopkins and Newton are both nominated for Westworld in the best drama actor and supporting actress categories.

Westworld and Saturday Night Live led the nominations with 22 nods apiece. Next up are Stranger Things and Feud: Bette and Joan with 18 each, followed by comedy Veep on 17.

Cumberbatch is up for best actor in a limited series or a television movie for Sherlock, which is also up for best TV movie. He will compete against fellow Brits Riz Ahmed (The Night Of), and Ewan McGregor (Fargo).

Claire Foy also claims her first Emmy nomination for The Crown. She has already won a Golden Globe for playing Elisabeth II in the Netflix drama.

The Crown earned 13 nominations in all, more than any other series - including for outstanding drama, writing (Peter Morgan), supporting actor (John Lithgow) and directing (Stephen Daldry).

The San Junipero episode of Black Mirror, produced by UK outfit Zeppotron, is up for best TV movie.

British actor Matthew Rhys has been nominated in the best drama actor category for The Americans, alongside Hopkins.

Finally, David Thewlis (Fargo) and Alfred Molina (Feud) are competing for the best supporting actor in a limited series or television movie prize.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on September 17 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, with Stephen Colbert on hosting duties.

