FilmRise acquires SXSW selection 'I Am Another You'

PBS series Independent Lens takes US broadcast rights.

FilmRise has added recent SXSW world premiere I Am Another You to its distribution pipeline following a North American deal with Submarine.

Nanfu Wang’s follow-up to Hooligan Sparrow profiles the life and mysterious history of a drifter Wang meets in the US.

I Am Another You won the SXSW special jury award for excellence in documentary storytelling and the SXSW LUNA Chicken & Egg Award, a special prize for the best documentary directed by a woman.

The film will get a theatrical release in late 2017 and air on Independent Lens in early 2018.

It will also be available to stream next year on Amazon Prime Video after FilmRise opted in to Amazon Video Direct’s Film Festival Stars programme to provide a distribution channel for festival selections.

I Am Another You is a Little Horse Crossing the River Production in association with Hard Working Movies. Wang and Lori Cheatle produced.

CEO Danny Fisher and vice-president of acquisitions Max Einhorn of FilmRise and Lois Vossen of Independent Lens brokered the deal with Ben Braun, Matt Burke and Josh Braun of Submarine on behalf of the filmmakers.