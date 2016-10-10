'Glory,' 'Huntress' win Hamptons awards

The Hamptons International Film Festival’s top prizes have gone to Bulgarian-Greek drama Glory (Slava) and US documentary The Eagle Huntress.

The Hamptons International Film Festival has given is Best Narrative Feature award to Bulgarian-Greek drama Glory (Slava) (pictured), directed by Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov and its Best Documentary Feature award to US entry The Eagle Huntress, directed by Otto Bell.

French-Qatari crime story Divines, from Houda Benyamina, and Denmark’s Those Who Jump, from Estephan Wagner, Moritz Siebert and Abou Bakar Sidibé got honourable mentions in, respectively, the narrative feature and documentary feature categories.

The festival’s Tangerine Entertainment Juice Fund Award, which honours an outstanding female narrative filmmakers, went to Wakefield, directed by Robin Swicord.

Other winners announced in the festival’s East Hampton awards ceremony included:

HIFF Award Winner for Best Narrative Short Film presented by the Wall Street Journal

The Silence (Il Silenzio), directed by Ali Asgari and Farnoosh Samadi.



HIFF Award Winner for Best Documentary Short Film presented by ID Films

Irregulars, directed by Fabio Palmieri.



Suffolk County Film Commission Next Exposure Grant

Black Swell, directed by Jake Honig.



Brizzolara Family Foundation Award for a Film of Conflict and Resolution

Disturbing the Peace, directed by Stephen Apkon and Andrew Young.



Zelda Penzel “Giving Voice to the Voiceless” Award: Dedicated to Those Who Suffer in Silence

Unlocking the Cage, directed by Chris Hegedus and D A Pennebaker.