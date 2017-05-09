'God’s Own Country' to open Edinburgh Film Festival

Sundance hit will have its UK premiere at festival.

Francis Lee’s God’s Own Country has been announced as the opener for the 2017 Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF).

The film, which won the directing award at Sundance as well as two prizes at the Berlin International Film Festival, will open the 71st edition of the festival on June 21.

Starring Josh O’Connor and Alec Secareanu, the feature follows the relationship between a lonely sheep farmer and a Romanian immigrant worker.

“It’s a great privilege that God’s Own Country has been selected as the Opening Night film of the Edinburgh International Film Festival,” Lee said.

“After the incredible critical and audience responses to the film in both Sundance and Berlin earlier in the year, I’m thrilled to bring God’s Own Country to the UK for the first time.”

Mark Adams, EIFF Artistic Director added: “We are thrilled to be staging the UK premiere of Francis Lee’s accomplished debut, God’s Own Country.

“This hotly-tipped feature debut is one to watch in this incredible year for independent film and perfectly reflects the Festival’s ongoing dedication to delivering audiences the most original and artistically accomplished work in international cinema.”

Protagonist is handling international sales on the title, Picturehouse will release in the UK.

