Hulu, NBCUniversal strike carriage deal

Agreement to provide streaming access to NBC, Telemundo, USA, Syfy, Bravo, E!, MSNBC, CNBC.

Hulu and NBCUniversal have reached a new distribution agreement that will bring television stations owned by NBC and Telemundo and a portfolio of cable networks to Hulu’s new live TV venture.

The streaming company is continuing to expand the line-up for its upcoming platform, set to launch this spring at $40.

The deal will provide live and on-demand streaming access to networks including NBC, Telemundo, USA, Syfy, Bravo, E!, MSNBC, CNBC and more.

The agreement also includes a framework for licensing the NBC and Telemundo broadcast affiliates for carriage on Hulu’s new service.

The new agreement brings the total number of channels in Hulu’s live TV service to more than 50 after previously announced deals with A+E Networks, 21st Century Fox, The Walt Disney Company, Turner Networks and CBS Corporation.

As more consumers are forgoing traditional television subscriptions, Hulu’s live TV service will compete with the likes of Google-owned YouTubeTV, AT&T’s DirecTV Now, Sling TV and Sony’s PlayStation Vue.

“NBC Universal is home to many of today’s leading sports, news, entertainment and lifestyle networks – brands that not only draw large audiences but also drive pop culture,” Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins said.

“With this agreement in place, Hulu will soon provide an affordable, complete live TV package that includes all four major broadcast networks, the top-rated cable news channels, a massive sports offering and our deep existing premium streaming library for under $40.”

Matt Bond, chairman NBCUniversal content distribution said: “We’re pleased to partner with Hulu to make NBCUniversal’s leading portfolio of entertainment, news and sports networks available on this new service. Growing our audiences is an important priority and this partnership will help bring our networks to new customers.”