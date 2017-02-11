M-Line scores sales on trio of titles

Missing, Derailed and Part-Time Spy all clock deals.

Korea’s M-Line Distribution has sold E.oni’s mystery thriller Missing, starring Uhm Ji-won and Kong Hyo-jin, to Klockworx for Japan.

The film has also gone to MATV for a slew of Southeast Asian territories, including Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand, while inflight rights have gone to GEE and Emphasis

The Seoul-based sales agent has also sealed a Japanese deal to Maxam on Lee Seong-Tae’s crime action title Derailed, starring Ma Dong-seok and Choi Min-ho. M-Line also sold the film to Lemontree for China, Deltamac for Hong Kong and AV-jet for Taiwan.

In addition, M-Line has sold Part-Time Spy, directed by Kim Deok-su, to Longshong for Taiwan, Kim Quy Media for Vietnam and Encore for Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei. The action comedy stars Kang Ye-won, Han Chae-a, Namgung Min and Jo Jae-yun.