Memento launches Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s 'The Wild Pear Tree'

EXCLUSIVE: Palme d’Or winning director readying new feature for Cannes 2018.

Memento Films International (MFI) is launching sales on Palme d’Or-winning Turkish filmmaker Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s upcoming film The Wild Pear Tree, which is in post-production and will be ready for Cannes 2018.

The film revolves around aspiring writer Sinan who returns to his native village and pours his heart and soul into scraping together the money he needs to get himself published. But in the backdrop his father’s debts catch up with him, putting a stop to his personal aspirations.

It is Ceylan’s eighth feature after his 2014 Palme d’Or-winning Winter Sleep, which was also sold internationally by MFI.

The film is a co-production between Ceylan’s long-time producer Zeynep Atakan at Zeyno Film, Memento Films Production, Germany’s Detail Film, Bulgarian RFF International, 2006 D.O.O. and Sisters & Brother Mitevski And The Chimney Pot.

“The Wild Pear Tree is a seven-country co-production. We had artistic, financial and technical collaboration within the co-production structure,” said Atakan.

“Our partnership with Memento which began with Once Upon A Time in Anatolia grew stronger with Winter Sleep. We are very thrilled to be in collaboration with MFP and MFI again on this project,” she added.

Currently in post-production, the film is expected to be ready for Cannes where Ceylan has premiered five of his features. Institutional backers of the production include Republic of Turkey Ministry of Culture and Tourism General Directorate of Cinema, Eurimages, Arte, Medienboard Berlin – Brandenburg, Bulgarian National Film Center, Sarajevo Film Fund, Macedonian Film Agency and Film i Väst.

Other titles on MFI’s Cannes slate include Directors’ Fortnight title The Nothing Factory and Palme d’Or contender Good Time.