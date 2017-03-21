Cristian Mungiu to preside over Cannes Cinéfondation jury

Monica Belluci named master of ceremonies.

For the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival (17-28 May), Cristian Mungiu will preside over the Cinéfondation and short film jury.

The Romanian new wave director has strong ties with the festival having won the Palme d’Or for his second feature film, 4 months, 3 weeks and 2 days, the best screenplay and best actress prizes for Beyond the Hills and the best director prize for Graduation.

The director was a member of Steven Spielberg’s jury in 2013.

The Cinéfondation and short films jury award prizes to films submitted by film schools to the Cinéfondation selection, as well as the short film Palme d’Or.

“Value and originality have never achieved easy recognition in the cinema,” said Mungiu. “And it’s even harder to recognise the value and originality of very young directors. But the Cinéfondation is known for having succeeded in doing just that to great effect.

“The Cinéfondation has always given young directors the help and recognition they needed at the very outset of their career, so that they could express themselves with courage and find their own voice. Long may that continue to achieve the same impact. It’s an endeavour in which I’m proud to be playing a part.”

Meanwhile, Italian-French actress Monica Bellucci will serve as master of ceremonies for the festival. Bellucci takes the baton from Elle star Laurent Lafitte.

As previously announced, Spanish director Pedro Almodovar will serve as president of the jury.