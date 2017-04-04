'Downton Abbey' producer Carnival joins return-to-work scheme for parents

EXCLUSIVE: Scheme backed by Film London, Creative Skillset.

Downton Abbey indie Carnival Films is the latest production outfit to sign up for Film London’s pilot return-to-work scheme for parents looking to get back into the TV industry.

TV companies to sign up to the scheme also include Peaky Blinders and Ripper Street indie Tiger Aspect, Peep Show producers Objective Media Group, Cuba Pictures, Molinare and Twickenham Studios.

The initiative, funded by Creative Skillset’s high end TV levy, will initially offer five tailored, paid, one-month ‘returnships’, which will run from April to June, 2017.

Applications are currently open for candidates with a track record in film or TV who have stopped work to raise a family but are looking to continue their careers.

In addition to a fixed freelance daily rate, Film London will contribute towards travel and childcare costs.

The placements will be augmented by training such as CV-building, education on the digital landscape, high-end TV tax reliefs and sustainability, and follow-up sessions.