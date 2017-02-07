EFM: Production wraps on Entebbe thriller

Participant Media and Working Title announced on Tuesday that José Padilha has finished principal photography on Untitled Entebbe Project starring Rosamund Pike and Daniel Brühl.

Lionsgate International will commence sales in Berlin on those territories not covered by Participant and eOne’s Amblin Partners output deal, which sees eOne distribute directly in the UK, Australia and New Zealand, Spain and the Benelux.

Focus Features handles US distribution on the thriller about the 1976 Israeli commando raid on an Air France passenger jet hijacked by pro-Palestinian forces.

Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner are producing with Kate Solomon, Michelle Wright, and Ron Halpern.

Participant produced and fully financed Untitled Entebbe Project through Amblin Partners, with Jeff Skoll and Jonathan King on board as executive producers alongside Olivier Courson, Jean-Claude Darmon, Angela Morrison, Liza Chasin, and Jo Burn.

The key cast includes Eddie Marsan, Ben Schnetzer, Lior Ashkenazi and Denis Ménochet and production took place on location in the UK and Malta.