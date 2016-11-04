Ruben Fleischer to adapt 'Regional Office' for MadRiver

MadRiver Pictures has acquired rights to Manuel Gonzales’ debut novel The Regional Office Is Under Attack and is developing for Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer.

Jennifer Ames and Steve Turner will adapt the screenplay about a secret organisation of young female operatives tasked with protecting Earth from a barrage of alien threats.

Fleischer and David Bernad of The District will produce with MadRiver’s Marc Butan. Edward Fee and Riverstone Pictures’ Deepak Nayar and Nik Bower are executive producers.

MadRiver recently completed James Gray’s Lost City Of Z and is in post-production on Peter Landesman’s Felt starring Liam Neeson and Diane Lane.

In Cannes last summer MadRiver Pictures partnered with Insiders to form sales outfit IMR International.