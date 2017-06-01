RLJ Entertainment acquires 'The Limehouse Golem'

Bill Nighy, rising star Olivia Cooke lead thriller cast. HanWay Films handles international sales.

RLJ Entertainment has acquired US rights to thriller The Limehouse Golem, which premiered in Toronto last autumn.

Juan Carlos Medina directed from Jane Goldman’s adaptation of the Peter Ackroyd novel Dan Leno And The Limehouse Golem.

Stephen Woolley, Joanna Laurie and Elizabeth Karlsen produced the serial killer thriller, which takes place in 1880s London as a music hall comedienne is suspected of murdering her husband.

Douglas Booth, Daniel Mays and Eddie Marsan round out the key cast.

The distributor has scheduled a September 8 day-and-date threatrical and VOD release for The Limehouse Golem.

RLJ Entertainment chief acquisitions officer Mark Ward and Jess De Leo negotiated the deal with WME Global on behalf of the filmmakers.

