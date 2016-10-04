Rome: 'The Accountant', 'Birth Of A Nation' among line-up

Guests attending this year to include Bernardo Bertolucci, Don DeLillo, Ralph Fiennes.

The Rome Film Festival (Oct 13-23) has revealed its line-up for 2016.

The festival will present 44 films and documentaries in its official programme, selected from 26 countries.

Rome will open with Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight, which premiered in Toronto.

Further titles in the Official Selection include Gavin O’Connor’s The Accountant [pictured], starring Ben Affleck and Anna Kendrick, Nate Parker’s The Birth Of A Nation, Kenneth Lonergan’s Manchester By The Sea, and Oliver Stone’s Snowden.

The festival’s previously announced Alice In The City line-up will include John Carney’s Sing Street and Matt Ross’s Captain Fantastic.

The Everybody’s Talking About It strand, which highlights films that has generated exceptional buzz following their international debuts, will showcase Yeon Sang-ho’s Train To Busan, Michael Grandage’s Genius, David Mackenzie’s Hell Or High Water, and Michael Dudok de Wit’s The Red Turtle.

As previously announced, guests at this year’s festival will include Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep and Oliver Stone. Also attending will be Ralph Fiennes, Juliette Binoche and Kristin Scott Thomas who will be in town to present a screening of the Oscar-winning classic The English Patient. Canadian singer Michael Bublé will present documentary Michael Bublé – Tour Stope 148, directed by Brett Sullivan.

Other industry set to attend the festival’s Close Encounters strand (the discussions programme with key industry) include Italian cultural icon Renzo Arbore, Oscar-winning actor Roberto Benigni, director Bernardo Bertolucci, and American novelist Don DeLillo.

Official Selection

7 MINUTI

by Michele Placido, Italy, France, Switzerland, 2016, 92’

7.19AM

by Jorge Michael Grau, Mexico, 2016, 96’

THE ACCOUNTANT

by Gavin O’Connor, United States, Canada, 2016, 128’

THE BIRTH OF A NATION

by Nate Parker, United States, 2016, 119’

LA CAJA VACÍA / THE EMPTY BOX

by Claudia Sainte-Luce, France, Mexico, 2016, 101’

DENIAL

by Mick Jackson, United States, United Kingdom, 2016, 110’

THE EAGLE HUNTRESS

by Otto Bell, United Kingdom, Mongolia, United States, 2016, 87’ | Doc |

LA FILLE DE BREST / 150 MILLIGRAMS

by Emmanuelle Bercot, France, 2016, 128’

AL FINAL DEL TÚNEL / AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL

by Rodrigo Grande, Argentina, Spain, 2016, 120’

FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS / FLORENCE

by Stephen Frears, United Kingdom, 2016, 110’

FRITZ LANG

by Gordian Maugg, Germany, 2016, 104’

GOLDSTONE

by Ivan Sen, Australia, 2016, 110’

THE HOLLARS

by John Krasinski, United States, 2016, 88’

INTO THE INFERNO

by Werner Herzog, United Kingdom, Austria, 2016, 104’ | Doc |

IRRÉPROCHABLE / FAULTLESS

by Sébastien Marnier, France, 2016, 103’

JAVDANEGI / IMMORTALITY

by Mehdi Fard Ghaderi, Iran, 2016, 151’

THE LAST LAUGH

by Ferne Pearlstein, United States, 2016, 89’ | Doc |

LION

by Garth Davis, Australia, United Kingdom, United States, 2016, 129’

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA

by Kenneth Lonergan, United States, 2016, 135’

MARIA PER ROMA

by Karen Di Porto, Italy, 2016, 93’ | Voices of the Future |

MEDINAT HAGAMADIM / LAND OF THE LITTLE PEOPLE

by Yaniv Berman, Israel, Palestine, 2016, 83’

MOONLIGHT

by Barry Jenkins, United States, 2016, 111’

LA MUJER DEL ANIMAL / THE ANIMAL’S WIFE

by Victor Gaviria, Colombia, 2016, 116’

NAGAI IIWAKE / THE LONG EXCUSE

by Miwa Nishikawa, Japan, 2016, 124’

NAPLES ‘44 / NAPOLI ‘44

by Francesco Patierno, Italy, 2016, 80’ | Doc |

NOCES / A WEDDING

by Stephan Streker, Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Pakistan, 2016, 95’

POWIDOKI / AFTERIMAGE

by Andrzej Wajda, Poland, 2016, 98’

RICHARD LINKLATER: DREAM IS DESTINY

by Louis Black, Karen Bernstein, United States, 2016, 93’ | Doc |

THE ROLLING STONES OLÉ OLÉ OLÉ!: A TRIP ACROSS LATIN AMERICA

by Paul Dugdale, United Kingdom, 2016, 105’ | Doc |

SAN SHAO YE DE JIAN / SWORD MASTER 3D

by Tung-Shing ‘Derek’ Yee, Hong Kong, China, 2016, 104’

THE SECRET SCRIPTURE

by Jim Sheridan, Ireland, 2016, 108’

SNOWDEN

by Oliver Stone, United States, Germany, 2016, 134’

SOLE CUORE AMORE

by Daniele Vicari, Italy, 2016, 113’

TODO LO DEMÁS / EVERYTHING ELSE

by Natalia Almada, Mexico, United States, 2016, 98’ | Voices of the Future|

TRAMPS

by Adam Leon, United States, 2016, 82’ | Voices of the Future |

LA ÚLTIMA TARDE / ONE LAST AFTERNOON

by Joel Calero, Perù, Colombia, 2016, 81’ | Voices of the Future |

UNA

by Benedict Andrews, United Kingdom, 2016, 94’

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT IT

BUSANHAENG / TRAIN TO BUSAN

by Yeon Sang-ho, South Korea, 2016, 118’

GENIUS

by Michael Grandage, United Kingdom, United States, 2016, 104’

HELL OR HIGH WATER

by David Mackenzie, United States, 2016, 102’

LA TORTUE ROUGE

by Michael Dudok de Wit, France, Belgium, 2016, 80’

IN COLLABORATION WITH ALICE NELLA CITTÀ

CAPTAIN FANTASTIC

by Matt Ross, United States, 2016, 119’

LOUISE EN HIVER / LOUISE BY THE SHORE

by Jean-François Laguionie, France, Canada, 2016, 75’

SING STREET

by John Carney, Irlanda, United Kingdom, United States, 2016, 105’