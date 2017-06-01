By continuing to use the site you agree to our Privacy & Cookies policy

Screen Time: Francois Ozon talks 'Amant Double' in Cannes (video)

1 June, 2017 | By Elisabet Cabeza

WATCH: Screen caught up with French director

Screen sat down at Cannes Film Festival with director Francois Ozon’s to discuss his erotic psychological thriller Amant Double, which played in the festival’s competition this year.

He also talks about his playful approach to suspense, Hitchcock, his choice of actors, working once again with Jérémie Renier and Marine Vacth, and sex scenes.

Mobile users can watch the video on Youtube by clicking here.

