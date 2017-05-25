Sony Classics acquires 'The Silent Man' starring Liam Neeson

Watergate drama set for a September release.

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired the North American rights to Watergate drama The Silent Man.

The Silent Man centres on “Deep Throat”, the pseudonym given to the notorious whistleblower for the Watergate scandal. The true identity of the secret informant remained a mystery and source of much public curiosity and speculation for more than 30 years. That is until, in 2005, special agent Mark Felt shockingly revealed himself as the tipster.

The Silent Man features an all-star cast including Liam Neeson in the title role of Mark Felt, Diane Lane, Marton Csokas, Josh Lucas, Tony Goldwyn, Michael C. Hall, Tom Sizemore, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ike Barinholtz, Bruce Greenwood, Brian D’Arcy James, Kate Walsh, Noah Wyle, and Maika Monroe.

Peter Landesman wrote and directed the Scott Free, MadRiver Pictures, Endurance Media, Torridon Films, and Riverstone Pictures production.

Ridley Scott, Giannina Scott, Marc Butan, Anthony Katagas, Landesman, Steve Richards and Jay Roach served as producers.

Yale Badik, Des Carey, Colin Wilson, Peter Guber, Jeffrey Vinik, Nik Bower, Deepak Nayar and Michael Schaefer served as executive producers.

“Mark Felt was one of the most instrumental figures in American history and yet very little is known of him and the risks he took to reveal the truth. This is an incredible story well told by Peter and his creative team, with a top-notch cast led by an extraordinary performance from Liam. This film could be not more timely and relevant for audiences,” Sony Pictures Classics said.

The deal was negotiated between CAA and SPC.