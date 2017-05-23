By continuing to use the site you agree to our Privacy & Cookies policy

Spentzos takes animation pair from Wizart

23 May, 2017 | By

Russian sales outfit strikes deals in Cannes.

Russian animation sales specialist Wizart has licensed Sheep & Wolves [pictured] and the first instalment of the Snow Queen franchise to Spentzos Film in Greece.

Cinemundo has picked up all three instalments for a theatrical release in Portugal.

Wizart has also signed an agreement with KLB for the TVoD release of Sheep & Wolves in France.

Indonesian company PT Satuvisi Abadi / Onevision Entertainment has acquired Sheep & Wolves and the third instalment of Snow Queen.

