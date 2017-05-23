Spentzos takes animation pair from Wizart
Russian sales outfit strikes deals in Cannes.
Russian animation sales specialist Wizart has licensed Sheep & Wolves [pictured] and the first instalment of the Snow Queen franchise to Spentzos Film in Greece.
Cinemundo has picked up all three instalments for a theatrical release in Portugal.
Wizart has also signed an agreement with KLB for the TVoD release of Sheep & Wolves in France.
Indonesian company PT Satuvisi Abadi / Onevision Entertainment has acquired Sheep & Wolves and the third instalment of Snow Queen.
