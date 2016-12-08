'Sully', 'Veep' among AFI Awards honourees
The American Film Institute on Thursday announced its official selections for the AFI Awards 2016 celebrating the best ten films and television shows of the year.
The “culturally and artistically significant” selections are complemented by the choice of O.J.: Made In America as recipient of an AFI Special Award.
“Year after year, we are reminded of the power of artists to bring us together as one,” AFI president and CEO Bob Gazzale said. “AFI Awards is proud to recognize the achievements of the storytelling teams who have enlightened and informed us, guided and inspired us, and ultimately invited us to empathise with others in a reminder of our common humanity.”
AFI Movies Of The Year
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell Or High Water
La La Land
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
Silence
Sully
Zootopia
AFI TV Programmes Of The Year
The Americans
Atlanta
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Game Of Thrones
The Night Of
The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Veep
AFI Special Award
O.J.: Made In America.
Honourees gather on January 6 at the annual AFI Awards private lunch in Los Angeles sponsored by Audi. The event is also sponsored by American Airlines.
