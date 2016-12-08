'Sully', 'Veep' among AFI Awards honourees

The American Film Institute on Thursday announced its official selections for the AFI Awards 2016 celebrating the best ten films and television shows of the year.

The “culturally and artistically significant” selections are complemented by the choice of O.J.: Made In America as recipient of an AFI Special Award.



“Year after year, we are reminded of the power of artists to bring us together as one,” AFI president and CEO Bob Gazzale said. “AFI Awards is proud to recognize the achievements of the storytelling teams who have enlightened and informed us, guided and inspired us, and ultimately invited us to empathise with others in a reminder of our common humanity.”

AFI Movies Of The Year

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell Or High Water

La La Land

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

Silence

Sully

Zootopia

AFI TV Programmes Of The Year

The Americans

Atlanta

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Game Of Thrones

The Night Of

The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Veep

AFI Special Award

O.J.: Made In America.

Honourees gather on January 6 at the annual AFI Awards private lunch in Los Angeles sponsored by Audi. The event is also sponsored by American Airlines.