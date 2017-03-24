Syria doc 'City Of Ghosts' secures Nordic, Baltic deals

NonStop Entertainment strikes deal for Matthew Heineman’s film about ISIS-controlled Syria.

Scandinavian distributor NonStop Entertainment has acquired Nordic and Baltic rights for Syrian war documentary City Of Ghosts at CPH: DOX.

The film is in competition at the Danish doc festival and tells the story of citizen journalists based within Islamic State controlled Syria who risk their lives to bring footage of terrorist atrocities to the wider world.

NonStop will distribute the film in the Nordic and Baltic territories, with Miracle Films partnering on Danish distribution.

The theatrical release will be early autumn. Amazon, who have worldwide rights, are releasing the film theatrically in the US on July 14.

City Of Ghosts is directed by Matthew Heineman, whose previous film Cartel Land was nominated for an Oscar.

Other recent NonStop documentary acquisitions are:

Devils’s Freedom - from Films Boutique for Scandinavia and the Baltics

Dina - from Dogwoof for Scandinavia and the Baltics

Dries - from Dogwoof for Scandinavia and the Baltics.

Score: A Film Music Documentary - from Cinetic Media for Scandinavia and the Baltics

Whose Streets - from Submarine for Scandinavia, the Baltics and Benelux

The Worker’s Cup - from Autlook for Scandinavia and the Baltics.

78/52 - from Dogwoof for Scandinavia and the Baltics

