'The Golden Wing' triumphs at Indian Film Festival Of Los Angeles

A Billion Colour Story wins audience award for best narrative.

The 15th annual Indian Film Festival Of Los Angeles (IFFLA) wrapped on Sunday with a screening of Shubhashish Bhutiani’s Hotel Salvation and the presentation of the awards.

Bobby Sarma Baruah’s The Golden Wing (pictured) won the grand jury prize for best feature, while Karishma Dube’s Devi earned the best short prize.

In the audience awards, Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy’s A Billion Colour Story won best feature (narrative) and An Insignificant Man by Khushboo Ranka and Vinay Shukla took the best feature (documentary) prize.

Amar Kaushik’s Aaba was named best short.

The 15th annual Indian Film Festival Of Los Angeles took place from April 5-9 at Regal L.A. LIVE.

